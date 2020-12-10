Left Menu
C'garh: Three killed in elephant attacks in Korba district

Three persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Chhattisgarhs Korba district in the last four days, a forest official said on Thursday.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Korba district in the last four days, a forest official said on Thursday. The latest attack took place in the early hours of the day, in which Budhmaniya Bai (50) was trampled to death by a tusker when she was sleeping at her farm in Ghaghra village under Pasaan forest range, the official said.

Similarly, a pachyderm attacked Bandhano Bai (70) in Badgaon village under Lemru forest range, and she later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, he said. A 65-year-old man identified as Ghasiram Gond was killed by an elephant in Birra village in Pasaan area on December 7, the official said.

The kin of the deceased persons were given an instant relief of Rs 25,000 each, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be handed over on completion of formalities, he said. Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by wild elephants. The state has also reported deaths of 15 elephants due to various reasons, including electrocution, from June to October this year.

