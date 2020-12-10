Left Menu
Development News Edition

EDF workers strike in France, but limited impact on power production

Around a quarter of workers at French power group EDF were on strike on Thursday over a planned reform of the company but there was no major impact on power output, according to EDF and France's grid operator.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:09 IST
EDF workers strike in France, but limited impact on power production
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Around a quarter of workers at French power group EDF were on strike on Thursday over a planned reform of the company but there was no major impact on power output, according to EDF and France's grid operator. A previous strike over the same issue, on Nov. 26, had led to a fall in production from EDF's nuclear power plants.

At 1230 p.m. (1130 GMT) hydro-electric production was at 13,276 megawatts (MW), down slightly from 14,460 MW at the same time on Wednesday, data from grid operator RTE showed. Nuclear power production was 45,555 MW versus 46,736 MW a day earlier. The slight falls in hydro and nuclear power generation were partially offset by more wind power production.

EDF said Thursday's strike was observed by around 27% of workers at midday, up from the 23% who downed tools, according to the company's estimates, in the strike last month. Trade unions said the company was under-stating the turnout for Thursday's strike.

The reform plan that provoked the strike involves splitting EDF between its nuclear and renewable energy activities. Unions fear that would pave the way for a dismantling and privatisation of the group.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sena MLA Sarnaik questioned by ED for over six hours

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate ED for more than six hours at its office here on Thursday in an alleged money laundering case. Sarnaik, whose properties had been searched by the ED last month, appe...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least three, 23 injured

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23. Its possible that more victims could be found, Miquel Samper, in charge of...

Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site

A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhis Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Har...

AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 PTI Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020