Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian government offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests

Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers' leaders to come in for another round of talks to end the impasse over new agricultural legislation the government says was meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and open up the market. Huge crowds have been out on the streets around Delhi since November demanding the government repeal the laws that they say will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and leave them at the mercy of private buyers.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:17 IST
Indian government offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests

India's agriculture minister said on Thursday the government was ready to consider further changes to divisive reforms that have triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years. Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers' leaders to come in for another round of talks to end the impasse over new agricultural legislation the government says was meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and open up the market.

Huge crowds have been out on the streets around Delhi since November demanding the government repeal the laws that they say will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and leave them at the mercy of private buyers. Protest leaders have threatened to intensify their demonstrations from Saturday by blocking national highways and by boycotting public events held by leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

"The government is ready to consider any additional objections of the farmers if they have any," the minister told reporters. The ultimate aim of the legislation, he said, was to increase farmers' income. "Through these laws the government has eased restrictions on private investment in the agricultural sector," Tomar said.

The current system of procurement where the state set prices would continue, he added. Farmers on Wednesday rejected earlier compromises from the government, including a promise that private market places could be taxed by the state governments at the same rate as state markets.

Modi's reforms, voted through in parliament in September with little debate, have particularly angered politically influential farmers groups in the crop-growing states of Punjab and Haryana. Small farmers fear that once big corporate players enter the market, they will lose government guarantees on prices.

"There is no mention of providing legal assurance for the minimum support price for the procurement of crops," Yogendra Yadav, an opposition leader who is taking part in the protests, told Mirror Now TV channel on Thursday.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sena MLA Sarnaik questioned by ED for over six hours

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate ED for more than six hours at its office here on Thursday in an alleged money laundering case. Sarnaik, whose properties had been searched by the ED last month, appe...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least three, 23 injured

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23. Its possible that more victims could be found, Miquel Samper, in charge of...

Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site

A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhis Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Har...

AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 PTI Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020