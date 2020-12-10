Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei

Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with HuaweiReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:03 IST
France and Barcelona footballer Antoine Griezmann has cut commercial ties with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd over what he said was the treatment of Uighur Muslims, he said in a statement on Instagram on Thursday.
"I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company," wrote Griezmann, a 2018 World Cup winner with France.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Muslims
- Antoine Griezmann