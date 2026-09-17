Messi's Historic 100th Goal Lifts Inter Miami to Victory

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami, leading the team to a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. The match marked Messi's 115th appearance for Miami. The Argentine forward, who has announced his international retirement, continues to add to his illustrious career accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:27 IST
Messi's Historic 100th Goal Lifts Inter Miami to Victory
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reached a significant milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami, helping the American team secure a 2-0 win over Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. The match, held at Miami Freedom Park, saw Messi break the deadlock with a goal 24 minutes in.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward has been pivotal in their success, leading to four trophy victories. At 39, Messi remains a dominant force on the field, captivating audiences with his skill and poise.

In a recent announcement, Messi declared his retirement from international play, rounding off a brilliant career with Argentina, including a World Cup victory in 2022. His final international appearance is scheduled in a friendly against Benin on October 6.

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