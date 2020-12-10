Maha: Leopard rescued from well, released into forest

A leopard that had fallen into a well at a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district was rescued on Thursday after five hours of efforts and released back into the wild, a forest official said. The incident occurred in Vadegaon Railway village under Arjuni Morgaon forest range.

''The big cat had fallen into the well while chasing a goat in the wee hours of Thursday. After being alerted, the Rapid Rescue Unit (RRU) and a forest team went to the spot and launched a rescue operation,'' Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dada Raut said. ''The rescue operation lasted five hours. The animal was trapped in a cage and released into the forest range of Puyar,'' he added.