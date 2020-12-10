Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Gambhir discharged of charges in cheating case with flat buyers, matter transferred to special court

A special court discharged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir from all charges in a case related to alleged cheating with flat buyers and subsequently transferred the matter to a special court having jurisdiction to deal with matters related to MPs and MLAs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:14 IST
Gautam Gambhir discharged of charges in cheating case with flat buyers, matter transferred to special court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court discharged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir from all charges in a case related to alleged cheating with flat buyers and subsequently transferred the matter to a special court having jurisdiction to deal with matters related to MPs and MLAs. Gambhir, a BJP MP, was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Private Limited and HR Infracity Private Limited, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh discharged him from all the charges in the case and ordered the transfer of the matter to another court having jurisdiction to deal with matters exclusively related to MPs and MLAs. The Delhi Police in a supplementary charge sheet filed in 2019 before the court named cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.

Over 50 flat buyers had filed a complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off. In its charge sheet, the police alleged, "The developers executed a builder-buyer agreement with the victims in June-July, 2014 even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan on June 6, 2013. The developers have been demanding and collecting money from the victims unauthorisedly even after June 23, 2013."

The FIR was registered against Rudra Group's promoters Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana under various charges dealing with cheating and criminal conspiracy. According to the FIR, the accused have cheated about Rs 17 lakh from complainant Rohit Kumar Sharma. Mukesh Khurana is already under judicial custody, for allegedly duping home-buyers in a related case.

Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana are stated to have promised a ready to move in flat to complainant Rohit in their Palace Height Project at Noida Extension, Greater Noida in 2011 but there was no progress in the construction. The FIR also stated that Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana had threatened Sharma of dire consequences if he insisted on either the flat or refund of the money given by him.

Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana are already facing criminal prosecution in another charge-sheet, filed on an FIR registered by various investors for the delay in delivery of Rudra's Serra Bella/Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says COVID-19 rates still too high to re-open cultural venues

France will not reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next week as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Frances government had announced th...

5th phase of J-K DDC polls ends with over 51 pc polling

Over 51 per cent of people voted across 37 seats in the fifth phase of District Development Council DDC elections that passed off peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir, said State Election Commissioner SEC KK Sharma on Thursday.The SEC inform...

EU targets spread of terrorist content online

Moscow Russia, December 10 ANISputnik The European Union will obligate internet service providers to remove online content deemed terrorist within an hour, according to a draft regulation unveiled by the European Council on Thursday. Today,...

UK PM Johnson says no deal Brexit now strong possibility

There is a strong possibility that Britain does not reach a trade deal with the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, but pledged to go to Paris, Brussels or Berlin or wherever necessary to try to get one. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020