Mohali: Chhatbir Zoo reopens after 9 months with COVID-19 guidelines

The Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab's Mohali will reopen for the public from Thursday with all COVID-19 protocols in place after being closed for nearly nine months due to the pandemic. Zoo premises were being properly sanitized to avoid any kind of coronavirus infection

Speaking to ANI, the Field Director of Chhatbir Zoo, Dr M Sudhagar said that the facility is regularly being sanitised and there will not be more than 900 people on the premises at a time. "Visitors below the age of five years and over 65 years are requested not to come. But if they come, we've made special arrangements for them. Entry tickets can be booked online and cash will not be accepted for entry tickets at the zoo. Visitors will be allowed in three slots, with a gap of 30 minutes between the slots," he added.

People who visited the zoo on the first day after reopening appreciated the arrangements made for sanitisation and social distancing done by the zoo authority. "We have been waiting for the zoo to open for a long time, and came the day it reopened. The authorities have made very good arrangements for sanitization. They are also ensuring that people follow social distancing," said a visitor. (ANI)