Amritsar eatery starts langar service at Ghazipur border

After free medical camps by non-government organisations at Singhu border, an Amritsar-based eatery has come forward to provide charity meals to the agitating farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:25 IST
The eatery distributes morning tea at Ghazipur border on Friday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

After free medical camps by non-government organisations at Singhu border, an Amritsar-based eatery has come forward to provide charity meals to the agitating farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur. The farmers' agitation against the three recently enacted farm laws in and around Delhi entered 16th day on Friday.

"We are providing food to the farmers round-the-clock; they all are our brothers. The langar will continue till the farmers are here," said Jagga, head of the eatery. Farmer leaders, meanwhile, are planning to intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to press for their demand to repeal the three farm laws, after rejecting the Centre's proposal to make amendments, on Wednesday.

But Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the government is open to further discussions with the farmers and that they should end their agitation. Six rounds of talks have already taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

