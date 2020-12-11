Trivendra Singh Rawat flags off trial run of electric buses in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday flagged off the trial run for electric buses in Dehradun under the Smart City Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Rawat congratulated the people of the city and said that this is an important environmental decision. He said that efforts will be made to ply 30 electric buses in the city within the financial year.

We will also work to get electric buses running in Masuri, Hrishikesh and Haridwar as well, Rawat said and added the Government of India is also working towards bringing more electric buses in the country. Dehradun Smart City Limited CEO Aashish Shrivastava was also present on the occasion. (ANI)