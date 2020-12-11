Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders clinch deal on tougher 2030 climate goal

Leaders from the 27-country bloc agreed to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels, upgrading an existing target to cut by 40% this decade. The new target aims to put the EU on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a deadline scientists say the world must meet to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:38 IST
EU leaders clinch deal on tougher 2030 climate goal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union countries struck a deal on the bloc's new climate target on Friday after haggling through the night at a summit in Brussels, pulling the political trigger on a policy revamp to make every sector greener. Leaders from the 27-country bloc agreed to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels, upgrading an existing target to cut by 40% this decade.

The new target aims to put the EU on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a deadline scientists say the world must meet to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. "Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions ... at least 55% by 2030," European Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the talks, said in a tweet.

"It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of the new target. For Brussels, the deal offers a chance to assert its climate leadership on the global stage. The EU will present its target at a United Nations virtual summit of world leaders on Saturday.

The target is a hard-won political compromise between wealthier, mostly western and Nordic EU countries that want more ambitious climate action, and eastern states with coal-dependent power sectors and energy-intensive industries that wanted specific conditions attached to emissions cuts. Poland held out alone until dawn for a deal that would guarantee promised funding from the EU carbon market for poorer countries would not be reduced.

It also sought assurances that future national emissions-cutting targets, set by Brussels for certain sectors, would be based on gross domestic product - meaning that less prosperous states would be required to cut less. A majority of countries had opposed these demands on grounds that they would pre-empt detailed policy proposals the EU's executive Commission will make to deliver the target.

Those proposals will overhaul the EU carbon market, speed a shift to electric vehicles and aim to mobilise the huge low-carbon investments needed - including a requirement for extra energy sector investments of 350 billion euros ($424 billion) a year this decade. The "at least 55%" target is as-good-as-final, but will need approval from the European Parliament, which supports a more ambitious 60% emissions cut.

"They are setting us up for a tough negotiation," said Jytte Guteland, parliament's lead lawmaker on the issue.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to discuss carbon pricing scheme early next year - environment minister

Japan will start discussions early next year on introducing a carbon pricing scheme to help achieve the countrys ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday. I think it is imposs...

FOREX-Dollar snaps out of three straight weeks of decline

Pressure was easing on the dollar on Friday, with the currency set to snap out of three straight weeks of losses while sterling still suffered due to fears a post-Brexit trade deal might not be reached before the end of 2020.Overnight, hope...

Sebi bans Profit Mount, Right Target for providing unauthorised investment advisory services

Regulator Sebi has barred Profit Mount Advisory Service and Right Target Advisory Service from the capital markets for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. In addition, Profit Mounts proprietor and partners of Right Target have...

Piaggio India commences booking for Aprilia SXR 160

Piaggio India on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming 160-cc scooter for Aprilia SXR 160. The premium scooter is currently under production at the companys Baramati plant and is available for pre-booking at a bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020