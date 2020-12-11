Pakistan resorts to cross-border firing at Indian posts on LoC

Pakistan resorted to cross border firing from their posts at Kingre- De- Kothe, Thakurpura, and Abhiyal Dogra from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Indian Army in an official statement said that from 11.30 pm on Thursday to 4.30 am on Friday, Pakistani troops resorted to cross border firing from their posts of Kingre- De- Kothe, Thakurpura, and Abhiyal Dogra.

"Indian troops retaliated in a befitting manner," the Army added. (ANI)