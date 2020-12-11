Left Menu
French EDF workers strike for second day, reducing nuclear power

The action on Friday caused a drop in output at the Paluel and Penly plants, Thierry Raymond of the CGT union said. Overall French nuclear output was 43,265 megawatts (MW) as of 0800 GMT, down from 46,448 MW at the same time on Thursday, data from grid operator RTE said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:29 IST
Workers at French energy group EDF extended strike action into a second day on Friday over a planned reorganisation of the company, leading to reduced nuclear output. The action on Friday caused a drop in output at the Paluel and Penly plants, Thierry Raymond of the CGT union said.

Overall French nuclear output was 43,265 megawatts (MW) as of 0800 GMT, down from 46,448 MW at the same time on Thursday, data from grid operator RTE said. The decline represented the equivalent of about three nuclear reactors.

Thursday's strike had a smaller impact on nuclear supply, together with a slight downward effect on hydro-electric output. EDF had said around 32% of workers participated in Thursday's action, compared with 23% in a previous stoppage last month.

Trade unions said the company was understating turnout and Raymond said the CGT estimated 1,101 out of 1,241 permanent workers at EDF's nuclear plants joined the strike on Thursday. Friday's action had led to a 530 MW drop in output at Paluel's reactor 3, a 1,070 MW fall at Penly's reactor 1 and a 780 MW decrease at Penly 2, he added.

Unions fear that the reorganisation of state-owned EDF, which is the subject of negotiations between Paris and the European Union, would pave the way for the dismantling and privatisation of the group.

