Delhi: Morning walkers rescue woman in flames, victim receives 90% burns

To the horror of the morning walkers at Buddha Jayanti Park here on Friday, a woman was found engulfed in fire.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

To the horror of the morning walkers at Buddha Jayanti Park here on Friday, a woman was found engulfed in fire. Acting promptly, a few morning walkers rescued her, even as she received 90-95 per cent burns by then, said Delhi Police.

Around 9.45 am, a few morning walkers spotted the woman engulfed in fire. They doused the fire and informed the police before rushing her to DDU hospital with 90 to 95 per cent burn injuries. The morning walkers suspect that she immolated herself.

A morning walker, Satyapal Singh, claimed that she was seen holding a kerosene can just before the incident. The can with two litres of kerosene was later found lying at the spot. Police have started an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

