BJP govt ignoring farmers; SP to organise sit-ins on Dec 14 : Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of adopting a ''heartless attitude'' towards the demands of farmers and said the global response to their protest has ''deeply'' hurt the image of India worldwide. His party has been backing the farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

''The BJP government is ignoring farmers by adopting a heartless attitude towards the justified demands of the agitators shivering on the streets. The global response that is coming to this has deeply hurt the democratic image of India worldwide. The BJP government should stop exploiting those who feed us,'' Yadav said in a tweet. The Samajwadi Party (SP) president has asked party workers to organise peaceful sit-ins at district headquarters on December 14 in support of the farmers' agitation, a party statement issued here said. The party is already taking out 'yatras' since December 7 in the state in their support, it added.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday vowed that they would intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14. Yadav on Thursday had said that the farmers' stir was also a movement to restore democratic values and that is why people are ''emotionally connected'' with it to save democracy. The SP leader was detained by police on Monday after party workers led by him broke through a security cordon to sit on a dharna in the heart of the city in support of farmers.