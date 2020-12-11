CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals announces collaboration to develop cost-effective COVID-19 testing kits

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) - for SARS-CoV-2 detection. The test that will be available across the country through the network of Apollo Hospitals, will focus on increasing the manufacturing and commercialisation of the tests jointly, a release issued on Thursday said.

As per the release, the DArRT-PCR test helps in rapid, safer and more cost-effective SARS-COV-2 testing. The centres collecting samples can send dry nasal or oropharyngeal swabs to testing centres without any requirement for imported and costly Viral Transport Medium. "As people are getting back to their normal lives and businesses, it is important for us to ramp up our testing for the coronavirus. The virus will be here for some time, it seems, and those who test more frequently will be able to contain the impact of COVID-19 better. Cheaper, rapid, accurate and easy to use tests as these are the need of the hour. With Apollo and its vast network of hospitals and health services, we expect impacting many lives towards better health," said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB.

"We are glad to collaborate with CSIR-CCMB in this path-breaking initiative of a more rapid, easy to use and accurate testing option and work to make it available nationwide. The Apollo Hospitals Group has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge medical technology and a pioneer in implementing the latest advances for the benefit of patients," said Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group. "Co-creating and commercialising an Indian solution in line with our prime minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is an important landmark for Apollo Hospitals," added Dr Sangita Reddy. (ANI)