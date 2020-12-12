Uttarakhand CM orders deployment of special COVID officer for Kumbh
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday instructed senior officials to deploy a special COVID-19 officer during the upcoming Kumbh Mela.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:57 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday instructed senior officials to deploy a special COVID-19 officer during the upcoming Kumbh Mela. While holding a review meeting regarding the Kumbh Mela, 2021, he also directed the officials to complete the permanent construction works by January, besides expediting the temporary construction works.
In order to avoid any technical problems during Kumbh, the Garhwal commissioner was directed to provide a high-level technical team for the fair. Haridwar Kumbh will begin in January next year and will continue till April. (ANI)
