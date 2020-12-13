Left Menu
Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:07 IST
Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun ''arrogance'' and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. Kejriwal said he will hold one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, the chief minister said the Centre should immediately accept all demands of the farmers who have been protesting on Delhi's borders for the past two weeks. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates..

