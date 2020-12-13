Left Menu
PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:25 IST
Eminent agronomist R Heli dies
Prominent agronomist R Heli passed away onSunday due to heart attack, family sources said. Heli (85) was the first Principal Information Officer of the Farm Information Bureau and was one of the early editors of Kerala Karshakan Magazine.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former director of the Agriculture department in the state and said he pioneered farm journalism in Malayalam. ''Heli was behind the 'Vayalum Veedum' programme in Akashavani and 'Nattinpuram' in Doordarshan channel.

He had also authored numerous articles on agriculture in newspapers and weeklies,'' Vijayan said in a statement. He has served as a Junior Officer in the Rubber Board, Agricultural Inspector in the Thirukoch Agriculture Department and Agricultural Extension Officer in Mallappally.

