New fire department, state-wide plan for prevention of fires soon, says Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that a new fire department, with a focus on prevention of fires and a detailed state-wide plan, would soon be created in Gujarat. "Gujarat will set up a new fire department and chalk out a new plan for the entire state. We will appoint a Director of Fire who will take care of this department," the Chief Minister said.

The new fire department will be launched on January 26. "No Objection Certificate (NOC) for buildings and businesses in the state will also now be available online. This will help people as they won't be faced with the hassle of visiting offices," he added.

The Chief Minister added that the fire safety certificate, along with the NOC, can also be issued for a newly constructed building and will be valid for three years. Sharing the details of the new Fire Department the Chief Minister said, "Four directors of fire will be appointed in four cities. Besides, private engineers will go to the buildings for surveys. Rajkot Municipal Corporation has already started training their fire brigade staff at Rajkot State Disaster Centre in Rajkot."

He also said that the government of Gujarat will give subsidy for availing fire equipment for office use. The move to create a new Fire department comes as the state has been hit by a string of fire mishaps over the past few months.

On November 27, five people had died in the fire at Uday Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, which took place. On August 6, eight people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Shrey Hospital at Ahmedabad.

On May 25, 2019, at least 20 people lost their lives in a major fire at a coaching centre in Surat. (ANI)