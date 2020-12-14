Left Menu
Development News Edition

New fire department, state-wide plan for prevention of fires soon, says Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that a new fire department, with a focus on prevention of fires and a detailed state-wide plan, would soon be created in Gujarat.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:31 IST
New fire department, state-wide plan for prevention of fires soon, says Gujarat CM
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that a new fire department, with a focus on prevention of fires and a detailed state-wide plan, would soon be created in Gujarat. "Gujarat will set up a new fire department and chalk out a new plan for the entire state. We will appoint a Director of Fire who will take care of this department," the Chief Minister said.

The new fire department will be launched on January 26. "No Objection Certificate (NOC) for buildings and businesses in the state will also now be available online. This will help people as they won't be faced with the hassle of visiting offices," he added.

The Chief Minister added that the fire safety certificate, along with the NOC, can also be issued for a newly constructed building and will be valid for three years. Sharing the details of the new Fire Department the Chief Minister said, "Four directors of fire will be appointed in four cities. Besides, private engineers will go to the buildings for surveys. Rajkot Municipal Corporation has already started training their fire brigade staff at Rajkot State Disaster Centre in Rajkot."

He also said that the government of Gujarat will give subsidy for availing fire equipment for office use. The move to create a new Fire department comes as the state has been hit by a string of fire mishaps over the past few months.

On November 27, five people had died in the fire at Uday Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, which took place. On August 6, eight people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Shrey Hospital at Ahmedabad.

On May 25, 2019, at least 20 people lost their lives in a major fire at a coaching centre in Surat. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...

Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92 pc

Shares of Burger King India on Monday zoomed over 92 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 60. The stock opened at Rs 115.35, a huge premium of 92.25 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to a high o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020