Maha: Slaughterhouse raided in Thane; 2,000 kg meat seized
PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:43 IST
Civic officials have raided a slaughterhouse being run illegally and seized 2,000 kg of buffalo meat from there in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday. One person has also been arrested in this connection, a police official said.
Acting on a complaint, officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a raid on the slaughterhouse at Kausa in Mumbra area here on Sunday. The place was being run without any permit, TMC's veterinary department in-charge Shama Shirodkar said.
Following the raid, 2,000 kg of buffalo meat worth around Rs 3 lakh was seized from the premises, the official said. The Mumbra police have registered an offence under relevant provisions.
Raids are still underway in Mumbra to unearth other illegally-run slaughterhouses in the area, the official said.