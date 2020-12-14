Left Menu
Traffic alert: Delhi Police close several borders due to farmers' protests

In view of the day-long hunger strike organised by the farmers' union, the Delhi Police on Monday closed several border points near the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the day-long hunger strike organised by the farmers' union, the Delhi Police on Monday closed several border points near the national capital. Police announced that the Gazipur border has been closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests which entered the 19th day. Moreover, people are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi.

"Traffic Alert: Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders," the Delhi Police wrote on Twitter. Besides this, other borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh have also been closed.

"Traffic Alert: Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring road, GTK road, NH-44," Delhi Police said in a subsequent tweet. As many as 40 farmer leaders of the United Farmers Front began their day-long hunger strike on Monday at various border points near Delhi against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws, thereby intensifying the ongoing agitation in the national capital region.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that he will also join the will fast, along with farmers. Slamming Kejriwal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar responded on Monday, saying that this is nothing but "hypocrisy". Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the agriculture reforms brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organizations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

