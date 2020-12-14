Left Menu
Development News Edition

Torrent Gas to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Chennai city gas project

Torrent Gas, part of the pharma-to-energy Torrent Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu for development of city gas infrastructure at the Growth and Investment Conclave in Chennai, the company said in a statement.The firm will lay pipelines and other infrastructure in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, covering an area of 3,569 square kilometres, to provide piped natural gas PNG connections to homes, industries and commercial establishments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:41 IST
Torrent Gas to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Chennai city gas project
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Torrent Gas Ltd on Monday pledged Rs 5,000 crore investment to develop infrastructure to retail CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries in Chennai, the biggest city gas license in its portfolio. Torrent Gas, part of the pharma-to-energy Torrent Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for development of city gas infrastructure at the Growth and Investment Conclave in Chennai, the company said in a statement.

The firm will lay pipelines and other infrastructure in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, covering an area of 3,569 square kilometres, to provide piped natural gas (PNG) connections to homes, industries and commercial establishments. It will also set up the infrastructure to dispense compressed natural gas (CNG) to automobiles. Torrent Gas holds city gas license for 16 geographical areas spread across 32 districts covering 7 states and 1 union territory of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry.

Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Gas, said natural gas is both economical and environment friendly, and hence a natural choice for families, small businesses and industries. ''This investment of Rs 5,000 crore by Torrent Gas in development of CGD infrastructure is expected to have a major impact on the socio-economic development of the region by attracting fresh investment in the state,'' he said.

Availability of natural gas will improve the competitiveness of existing industries and help families and small businesses cut fuel cost, he added. ''The investment will also provide direct and indirect employment to more than 5,000 people,'' he said, and thanked the Government of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for the support and facilitation offered for setting up the city gas infrastructure in the state.

As part of the first phase of infrastructure roll-out, Torrent Gas is expecting to commission over 30 CNG stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts in the last quarter of the current financial year, he said. On the occasion, Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone of Torrent Gas' first city gate station at Nagapattinam digitally.

Torrent Gas recently commissioned the first CNG station in Tamil Nadu at Nagapattinam. The work of laying the pipelines in Nagapattinam has also commenced, the statement said. Apart from being a clean source of fuel, CNG offers greater mileage and lower maintenance costs for vehicle owners. Its superior fuel efficiency and lower cost have resulted into its rapid adoption across the country as a safe and eco-friendly alternative to petrol and diesel.

Similarly, PNG offers massive savings on costs and is convenient as compared to other traditional fuels. Supply of PNG through a reliable network of pipelines will offer enhanced safety, convenience and economy to domestic, commercial and industrial customers in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 years on, missing boy re-united with family by DARPAN

A boy, who had gone missing from his house in 2010, has been traced with the help of the face recognition tool -- DARPAN -- and re-united with his family. The boy from Madhya Pradesh was found at a childrens home in Howrah, West Bengal, a p...

We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that: Henderson

Liverpools Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and just got to keep going after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday. Another b...

Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say encouraged by its 'support', protesting farmers hardened stance

Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeaus statement on the ongoing farmers protest in India as uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames, a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that C...

Sub-committee of eminent engineers constituted to review foundation design of Ram Temple

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and reccomendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, informed Shri Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020