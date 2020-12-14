Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' protest: Haryana BJP MPs, MLAs meet Tomar

A delegation of Hayana BJP MPs and MLAs met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and supported the three new farm laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:59 IST
Farmers' protest: Haryana BJP MPs, MLAs meet Tomar

A delegation of Hayana BJP MPs and MLAs met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and supported the three new farm laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks. Union Minister of State for Water Resources Ratanlal Kataria, Lok Sabha MPs Dharamveer Singh and Nayab Singh Saini and Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats and some MLAs were present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Rohtak BJP MP Arvind Sharma said the state MPs and MLAs came to thank the central government for agreeing to amend certain provisions of the farm laws. Another issue was also raised pertaining to Sutley Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water which Punjab is holding from its side for many years, he added.

''Haryana farmers have very well understood new farm laws. Our party colleagues and some NGOs have created awareness about benefits of the laws in the state. Now many farmers have begun to understand. Many farmers' groups from state are meeting Union Agriculture Minister and extending their support to the laws,'' Sharma claimed. On objections raised by farmers, the Centre has already held several rounds of discussion and is ready for amendments and give a written assurance on MSP, he added.

Asked whether Tomar gave any indication when the deadlock will be resolved, he said, ''We hope the meeting will be called early. Very soon some solution will be found.'' Haryana Kisan Morcha President Samay Singh Bhati, who was also present in the meeting, said, ''We appealed the minister not to repeal the laws. We don't have any issue if the Centre wants to amend some provisions.'' ''The other issue which we raised was long-pending SYL canal issue. The Supreme Court has given an order in favour of Haryana but no work has begun yet. ''We have said this issue should also be resolved along with the existing ones. There are some districts in the state that don't even have drinking water. If the canal issue is resolved, these districts will benefit,'' Bhati said.

Claiming that Haryana farmers are in support of the laws, Bhati said these laws will cause no harm to any farmers and should not be repealed. The meeting follows talks between Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Tomar on Saturday, after which the state leader had hoped that the talks between the Centre and the protesting farmer unions would resume soon to break the deadlock.

After meeting Tomar here, Chautala had said the crop procurement at the government-decided MSP (minimum support price) would be ensured for each farmer till the time he was part of the state government. Chautala had also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Food, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, before meeting Tomar and had asserted that the Haryana government was stable as of now.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader has been facing pressure from the opposition and some Haryana farmers to withdraw from the BJP-led government in the state. He had earlier said he will resign if the MSP system is threatened. Farmer unions, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, say that the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system under which government agencies buy their crop at an assured price. Their protest on various borders of the national capital has entered its third week.

In its proposal to farmers on Wednesday last week, the Centre had said it will give a written assurance that the MSP system will remain and also redress their other key concerns. The unions, however, are demanding complete rollback of the central laws and have threatened to intensify their agitation..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests one more in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the murder of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda, has arrested one more person in connection with the case,sources said on Monday. With the arrest of Chandrashekhar Indi, the number o...

Man killed by tusker in Chhattisgarh; 4th death in one week

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said. Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by ...

UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency. He claimed that Rs 52 crore is owed to ca...

Nearly 2 mn Chinese Communist Party members working for global companies in Australia, US: Report

A recent investigation has revealed that global companies across the world, which hold billions of dollars worth of sensitive defense contracts in Australia and the US, have almost 2 million members of the Chinese Communist Party CCP in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020