Fuel ship attacked by explosive-laden boat in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah - ministry

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fuel transport ship was attacked by an explosive-laden boat in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early on Monday, the kingdom's ministry of energy said, according to state news agency SPA.

"The attack resulted in a small fire, which emergency units successfully extinguished. The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies," the ministry spokesman said.

