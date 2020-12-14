Left Menu
Development News Edition

Explosives-laden boat hits fuel ship at Saudi port, ministry says

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a fuel transport ship anchored at a Jeddah terminal was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, after shipping firm Hafnia said that one of its oil tankers, the BW Rhine, had been hit by an unidentified "external source". A Saudi energy ministry spokesman, in a statement carried on state media, did not mention the name of the vessel or identify who was behind the attack.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:44 IST
Explosives-laden boat hits fuel ship at Saudi port, ministry says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a fuel transport ship anchored at a Jeddah terminal was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, after shipping firm Hafnia said that one of its oil tankers, the BW Rhine, had been hit by an unidentified "external source".

A Saudi energy ministry spokesman, in a statement carried on state media, did not mention the name of the vessel or identify who was behind the attack. Hafnia said there was an explosion and a fire while the BW Rhine was discharging at Jeddah port. The ship's crew put out the fire and no-one was injured, it said, adding that parts of the ship's hull had been damaged.

"BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at approximately 00:40 local time on 14 December 2020, causing an explosion and subsequent fire onboard," Hafnia said in a statement on its website. The Saudi energy ministry spokesman said the attack resulted in a small fire which emergency units extinguished, but that there was no damage to unloading facilities nor any effect on supplies.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations had earlier said on its website that Jeddah's port was closed for an unknown duration. "These acts of terrorism and vandalism, directed against vital installations, go beyond the Kingdom and its vital facilities, to the security and stability of energy supplies to the world and the global economy," the ministry spokesman said.

He referred to an explosion last month that damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border. The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen had said the vessel suffered minor damage from shrapnel in what it described as a foiled terror attack. The BW Rhine, owned and operated by Hafnia, is a Singapore-flagged tanker with capacity to carry 60,000-80,000 tonnes of light and middle distillate oil products, according to Hafnia and shipping data on Refinitiv.

The tanker loaded about 60,000 tonnes of gasoline from Yanbu port on Dec. 6, the data showed. It is currently 84% full, according to its draft. "It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel, but this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident," Hafnia said.

Al Arabiya TV cited the captain of the tanker as saying that one of the vessel's tanks was damaged in the blast. The captain said small boats had been spotted ahead of the explosion, the TV channel reported.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...

RBI clears re-appointment of Uday Kotak as MD of KMB for 3 years

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB on Monday said the RBI has approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director of the bank for a further period of three years. The banking sector regulator also approved the appointment of ...

Deaths of homeless hit new record in England and Wales

By Emma Batha LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An estimated 778 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, according to official data released on Monday, the highest number since records began.The toll has risen for fiv...

High blood pressure at any age, no matter how long you have it, may speed cognitive decline

High blood pressure appears to accelerate a decline in cognitive performance in middle-aged and older adults, according to new research. The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.Nearly half of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020