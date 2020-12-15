Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Prof. Roddam Narasimha passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87. Narasimha had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The first student of Sathish Dhawan, Narasimha has contributed to some of India's major scientific programmes, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). He obtained the equivalent of an ME in 1955 and an MSc by research in 1957 from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and his PhD from Caltech in 1961. Honoured with the country's second and third highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan in 2013 and the Padma Bhushan in 1987 respectively, Prof Narasimha was also the recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize, and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize. (ANI)