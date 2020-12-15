Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Prof. Roddam Narasimha passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:27 IST
Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away
Aerospace scientist Prof. Roddam Narasimha (Photo credit: ICTS website). Image Credit: ANI

Aerospace scientist Prof. Roddam Narasimha passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87. Narasimha had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The first student of Sathish Dhawan, Narasimha has contributed to some of India's major scientific programmes, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). He obtained the equivalent of an ME in 1955 and an MSc by research in 1957 from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and his PhD from Caltech in 1961. Honoured with the country's second and third highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan in 2013 and the Padma Bhushan in 1987 respectively, Prof Narasimha was also the recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize, and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...

Activist Shabir Choudhary once again writes to UK lawmaker over deplorable conditions in PoK

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir activist Shabir Choudhary has once again written to UK Labour MP Debbie Abraham, highlighting the deplorable situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said that no one should be subjected to torture or to cruel, i...

World News Roundup: 'Crimes against humanity' in Venezuela; US sanctions NATO ally Turkey and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.ICC prosecutor sees reasonable basis to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanityThe International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor believes there is reasonable basis to believe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020