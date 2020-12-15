MP Agriculture Minister terms farmer unions protesting agri laws as 'organisations of anti-nationals'

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has termed farmer unions protest against the new farm laws as "organisations of middlemen and anti-nationals". "500 farmers' unions have come up like 'kukurmutta'. They are not farmer unions, but organisations of middlemen and anti-nationals. They are funded by foreign forces who do not want the country to become strong. We will expose them," Patel said on Monday.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)