Odd News Roundup: Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

What could be more endearing than a roomful of cats in red-and-white Santa costumes, each complete down to a hood with a white bobble and a belt? This holiday season, come home to the cat cafe in Seoul where you can cuddle up to around 130 feline friends at tables decked out with tiny Christmas trees.

