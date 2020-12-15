Left Menu
3 arrested for encroaching protected forest land in Odisha

The unauthorized prawn gherry owners were sent to jail after being arrested under various sections of Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and other provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa forest act, said forest officials.The reclaimed patches are being taken up for a mangrove regeneration programme so that prawn farmers would not reoccupy the forest area.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The authorities of Bhitarkanika National Park have arrested three persons in Odisha's Kendrapara district on the charge of encroaching protected forest land for prawn farming, officials said. The accused persons had illegally raised the prawn culture dykes at Shalendrasarai village that comes under classified forest land, they said.

Though certain patches were made encroachment free and illegal prawn gheries were demolished, the squatters again took over the land. The unauthorized prawn gherry owners were sent to jail after being arrested under various sections of Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and other provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa forest act, said forest officials.

''The reclaimed patches are being taken up for a mangrove regeneration programme so that prawn farmers would not reoccupy the forest area. The mangrove plantation work would begin within a week,'' said the Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Chandra Dash. He said the department has undertaken a drive to demolish the prawn dykes that have unlawfully sprouted up in protected forest areas. After the areas are cleared, mangroves are going to be regenerated on a war footing on those denuded patches, the DFO said.

