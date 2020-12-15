Brexit negotiators making some progress - Ireland's Coveney

British and European Union negotiators are making some slow progress this week, particularly on the contentious issue of free and fair competition, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

"I think what we're seeing this week, having had a number of stalls in this process, is slow, but at the same time some, progress," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

"My understanding is we're making some progress in that area (the level playing field). I think you can take it that because negotiating teams have gone really quiet here, that's an indication to me that there is a serious if difficult negotiation continuing. I'm still hopeful that can result in a successful outcome agreement."