Left Menu
Development News Edition

US industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost

US industrial production increased 0.4 in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declinesThe Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9 increase in October.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:39 IST
US industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

US industrial production increased 0.4% in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines

The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9% increase in October. Even with the gains, industrial output is still about 5% below its level in February before the pandemic hit

Manufacturing was up 0.8% in November, its seventh consecutive monthly gain, with last month's increase boosted by a rebound in auto production. Output in the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 2.3% while utility output fell 4.3%.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. investigation report hits SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank shares

The Department of Justice DOJ and FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, sending their shares lower.Sweden...

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...

Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to flying start; subscribed 3.72 times on first day

Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King...

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9 of Spains population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.The study found the virus prevalence had i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020