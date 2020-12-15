Left Menu
Indigenously-built Coast Guard interceptor boat commissioned

The interceptor boat C-454, built by Larsen and Toubro at its Hazira plant, will operate from Gujarat under the control of the Commander Coast Guard Region North-West of the ICG, a defence release said.It was commissioned by Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar in presence of Commander ICG NW Inspector General Rakesh Pal and other officials.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:22 IST
An indigenously-built interceptor boat joined the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday at a function in Hazira in Surat district. The interceptor boat C-454, built by Larsen and Toubro at its Hazira plant, will operate from Gujarat under the control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (North-West) of the ICG, a defence release said.

It was commissioned by Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar in presence of Commander ICG (NW) Inspector General Rakesh Pal and other officials. ''This interceptor boat is built indigenously by L&T Jetty, Hazira. It is capable of a high speed of 45 knots having capability to operate in shallow waters. The vessel is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment designed for high speed interception, close coast patrol, low intensity maritime operations, search and rescue and maritime surveillance,'' it said.

The interceptor boat will operate from Gujarat under administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (NW) and is part of ongoing efforts of Indian Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security of Gujarat maritime borders, the release further informed. ''It will augment patrolling and prevent illicit activities such as infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing activities along the international maritime borders,'' it said.

A state government release said the vessel is the 54th such boat built by L&T for ICG. Tomar said the interceptor boat will ensure maritime security of Gujarat's 1,600-km coastline.

Commander Inspector General Pal said the interceptor boat has state-of-the-art engines, radar navigation and weaponry systems. ''Like a car, its engine starts immediately. The boat is capable of floating in shallow water at speeds of up to 45 nautical miles (80 kilometres) per hour. It will give Coast Guard more efficiency to tighten security along Gujarat's maritime borders,'' Pal said.

