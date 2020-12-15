BRIEF-User Reports Indicate Netflix Is Having Problems - Downdetector

... ...
... ...
Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...
High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...
A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...
Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday met the mayors of Delhis three municipal corporations, who are protesting outside the Chief Ministers residence, to demand release of funds due to the civic bodies. From Monday morning, the three mayo...