Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:09 IST
Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market
A visual from the Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected. "It is certainly affected. As you know the border is closed. The customers are coming in lesser number than before and so is the supply of goods into the market. There is a lack of supply and also a lack of buyers," vegetable wholesaler, Sumer Singh Saini told ANI when asked whether the business in the market is affected due to the agitation.

Manoharlal, a trader of dates and other consumer goods said, "There is a lack of supply of goods and also lesser numbers of traders are coming here due to fear. There is the problem of goods going out from here due to fear that the borders are closed. Many people who use to come from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are not coming into the market." He said that due to the protest rates of goods sold in the market are not affected and added that it is only the consumption that has gone down.

Prem Kumar Yadav wholesaler of watermelon and other fruits said, "Due to farmers agitation, customers are coming in a lesser number. Our goods go to Punjab and Haryana and now it is reduced to 25 per cent. Our customers have decreased as well." Farmers have been protesting from November 26 at the borders of Delhi against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...

Vigilance Dept detects properties worth over Rs 4cr in possession of Odisha teacher

Vigilance Department sleuths in Odisha have discovered properties worth over Rs 4.03 crore in possession of an assistant teacher of an upper primary school in Gajapati district, officials said. The belongings were found to be in the names o...

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre on Vijay Diwas

In an apparent dig at the Central government on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is a matter of time when neighbouring countries of India were afraid of violating the border of the country and b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020