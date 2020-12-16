Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected. "It is certainly affected. As you know the border is closed. The customers are coming in lesser number than before and so is the supply of goods into the market. There is a lack of supply and also a lack of buyers," vegetable wholesaler, Sumer Singh Saini told ANI when asked whether the business in the market is affected due to the agitation.

Manoharlal, a trader of dates and other consumer goods said, "There is a lack of supply of goods and also lesser numbers of traders are coming here due to fear. There is the problem of goods going out from here due to fear that the borders are closed. Many people who use to come from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are not coming into the market." He said that due to the protest rates of goods sold in the market are not affected and added that it is only the consumption that has gone down.

Prem Kumar Yadav wholesaler of watermelon and other fruits said, "Due to farmers agitation, customers are coming in a lesser number. Our goods go to Punjab and Haryana and now it is reduced to 25 per cent. Our customers have decreased as well." Farmers have been protesting from November 26 at the borders of Delhi against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)