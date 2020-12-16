Left Menu
Devotees offer blankets, heaters to protect God from cold wave in Kanpur

As mercury level is dropping in northern India, several devotees offered blankets, heaters to protect God from winters at Vaibhav Laxmi Temple near Birhana Road in Kanpur on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:04 IST
Devotees offer blankets, heaters to protect God from cold wave in Kanpur
Devotees offer blankets to protect God from winters at a temple (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As mercury level is dropping in northern India, several devotees offered blankets, heaters to protect God from winters at Vaibhav Laxmi Temple near Birhana Road in Kanpur on Wednesday morning. Some of the devotees even went on to prepare warm food to serve the God and Goddesses instead of the regular pedhas and laddoos, which they believe gets cold with time.

Karan Kapoor, a priest at the temple said, "Just like the way we humans feel cold in winters, devotees believe that God feels cold too." "Devotees also served hot milk and mewa to Goddess Laxmi at night," he added.

Anand, another temple priest said, "Devotees have brought several blankets and shawls to protect the God from these harsh winters. They offer these items with a belief that God is alive and resides in all of us." Chanchal, a devotee at the temple said, "I come to this temple every morning. I offer hot milk, mewa, kaaju and badaam to Goddess Laxmi everyday. I hope that my Goddess does not feel cold in this winter season."

She added, "Goddess Laxmi is protecting all of us in this weather, I hope to be her shield in this winter season too." According to India Meteorological Department, "A cold day is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days." (ANI)

