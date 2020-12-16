Left Menu
Central agri laws a step towards doubling farmers' income: CM Rawat

It is not right to mislead farmers about the laws, he added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the new central agriculture laws are in the interest of farmers and a major step towards doubling their income. Addressing a farmers' conference at the Rishikul ground in Haridwar virtually, Rawat claimed the new laws are based on the Swaminathan commission's report.

''It is a significant step towards doubling the income of farmers, which is a major goal set by the Centre. Farmers have been given access to the open market and are now free to sell their produce wherever they like. A myth is being spread that the new farm laws will put an end to the MSP regime,'' Rawat said. It is not right to "mislead" farmers about the laws, he added.

Talking about steps taken in Uttarakhand for the welfare of farmers, the chief minister said sugarcane growers has been paid 100 per cent price of their produce by government mills. Payment for paddy is being made directly into their accounts within 24 hours of receiving the bills, he said. Rawat said the state government has got the public-sector Iqbalpur sugar mill reopened after paying a guarantee amount of Rs 36 crore so that sugarcane growers could be paid their dues.

Subsidy on manure is being given for two years and farmers are getting interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh, Rawat said.

