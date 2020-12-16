Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCEA approves revised cost estimate of North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) of North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) at an estimated cost of Rs 6,700 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:19 IST
CCEA approves revised cost estimate of North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project
Union minister Prakash Javadekar during Cabinet briefing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) of North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) at an estimated cost of Rs 6,700 crore. Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the scheme is being implemented through POWERGRID, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Power in association with six beneficiary states - Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

He said this is a major step towards economic development of North Eastern Region through the strengthening of intra-state transmission and distribution systems. The scheme is targeted to be commissioned by December 2021. After commissioning, the project will be owned and maintained by the respective state utilities.

An official release said that implementation of the scheme will create a reliable power grid and improve NER states' connectivity to the upcoming load centres, and extend the benefits of the grid-connected power to all categories of consumers. The scheme shall also increase the per capita power consumption of these states and shall contribute to the total economic development, it said.

"Implementing agencies are hiring a considerable number of local manpower during their construction works, generating a lot of employment for skilled and unskilled manpower. After completion, additional manpower will be required for operation and maintenance of these newly created assets as per standard norms, generating considerable additional employment opportunities for North Eastern Region states," the release said. It said the scheme was initially approved in December 2014 as a central sector plan scheme of Ministry of Power and is being funded with the assistance of World Bank fund and by the Government of India through the budget support of Ministry of Power on 50:50 basis except for the capacity building component for Rs 89 crore, which will be entirely funded by the central government. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for womens rights in Poland. Its the latest inciden...

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020