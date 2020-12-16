Left Menu
Security, safety prime concern of Mathura refinery: Arvind Kumar

He said every citizen of the country is a Sepoy soldier, who can contribute to the security of the country with his vigil and awareness.Since Mathura Refinery is a valuable treasure of the country, besides district administration, it demands an active role of every employee, contractual employee and even every citizen in ensuring its safety and security, he added.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:53 IST
Besides producing clean fuel, security and safety is the prime concern of Mathura refinery, a senior official on Wednesday said in a seminar. ''Along with CISF, every employee of the refinery is contributing his best to safeguard Mathura refinery,'' Arvind Kumar, executive director and chief of Mathura refinery, said in the seminar organised during the Safety Week of the refinery.

Mathura refinery, recently, has not only produced a record 100 Octane Petrol but through various pumps of Indian Oil, it is being supplied in the selected 10 cities of the country, he added. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is doing pioneering work in ensuring the security of the refinery with the application developed techniques and modern equipment, the official noted.

The definition of war now has changed, as it has shifted from the frontiers to cities and villages, Senior Superintendent of Police Mathura Gaurav Grover said in his virtual participation. He said every citizen of the country is a ''Sepoy'' (soldier), who can contribute to the security of the country with his vigil and awareness.

Since Mathura Refinery is a valuable treasure of the country, besides district administration, it demands an active role of every employee, contractual employee and even every citizen in ensuring its safety and security, he added..

