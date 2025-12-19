Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trust's Control Over Shree Shanaishwar Devasthan Temple Affairs

The Supreme Court stayed a Bombay High Court order that restored control of the Shree Shanaishwar Devasthan temple trust in Shingnapur, citing concerns over the management of crore-worth offerings. The court appointed the Nashik divisional commissioner to oversee daily operations until a new committee is formed under the Shingnapur Trust Act, 2018.

The Supreme Court of India has placed a temporary halt on a Bombay High Court decision that reestablished control of the Shree Shanaishwar Devasthan temple trust in Shingnapur to its former administrators. Concerns were raised over the trust's handling of significant financial offerings made by devotees, especially as the term for its current management was nearing expiration.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has assigned the Nashik divisional commissioner to manage the temple's day-to-day activities. This interim arrangement will remain until a new governance committee is established under the Shingnapur Trust Act of 2018.

The court criticized the behavior of local officials, suggesting that political influences might have expedited the transfer of control back to the trust. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out suspicious financial practices, including inflated employment numbers, indicating potential misuse of the trust's funds.

