Czech's Crucial Role in Kyiv's Ammo Supply: A NATO Perspective

A senior NATO military official expressed cautious optimism regarding the Czech Republic's potential to continue providing large-calibre ammunition to Kyiv. This comes amid uncertainties following a change in government in Prague.

The newly appointed Czech Prime Minister, Andrej Babis, has been critical of the initiative, labeling it non-transparent and overpriced. Despite this, he has yet to make a definitive decision about its future, while the Czech President remains a strong supporter.

Major General Maik Keller from NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine indicated that although Czech funding may no longer be significant, other international partners are compensating. He praised the initiative for significantly impacting Kyiv's military supply, emphasizing its importance to NATO's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)