Czech's Crucial Role in Kyiv's Ammo Supply: A NATO Perspective
A senior NATO official expressed hope that the Czech Republic might sustain its ammunition supply initiative for Ukraine, despite political changes in Prague. Czech Republic's new Prime Minister Andrej Babis criticized the scheme's transparency and cost, raising uncertainties about its future. However, significant support from NATO partners continues.
A senior NATO military official expressed cautious optimism regarding the Czech Republic's potential to continue providing large-calibre ammunition to Kyiv. This comes amid uncertainties following a change in government in Prague.
The newly appointed Czech Prime Minister, Andrej Babis, has been critical of the initiative, labeling it non-transparent and overpriced. Despite this, he has yet to make a definitive decision about its future, while the Czech President remains a strong supporter.
Major General Maik Keller from NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine indicated that although Czech funding may no longer be significant, other international partners are compensating. He praised the initiative for significantly impacting Kyiv's military supply, emphasizing its importance to NATO's efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aarti Industries Strengthens Global Supply Chain with High-Value Contracts
EU's Massive Ukraine Aid Bolsters Kyiv's Peace Talks
Kyiv on Alert: Ukrainian Air Defence Responds to Drone Threat
Kyivstar Powers Up: Acquires Solar Company Amid Energy Uncertainty
Czech president swears in new coalition government of populist billionaire Andrej Babis