U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governments

U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governmentsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:42 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to relax disclosure requirements on payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments.
The agency's 3-2 vote to adopt industry-friendly changes to its so-called "resources extraction" disclosure rule addresses a decade-long, controversial Dodd-Frank mandate on how to spot potential corruption by firms.