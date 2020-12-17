Ladakh reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 9238

Left Menu
As many as 21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to 9,238, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed on Thursday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to 9,238, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed on Thursday. According to the official data, there are 539 active cases in the union territory, out of these 438 active cases are in Leh and 101 in Kargil district.

With a recovery rate of 93 per cent, 8,576 people discharged in the UT. 110 patients cured and discharged yesterday. The death toll in the UT stands at 123, with 80 fatalities reported from Leh and 43 from Kargil.

Treatment is currently being given to 75 patients and 387 patients are isolating inside their home according to the statement. (ANI)

