PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

PRICES MUM BULLION OPENPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:14 IST
SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 66191.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 49613.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 49812.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
- READ MORE ON:
- RS PER kg
SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 66191.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 49613.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 49812.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
... ...
... ...
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Narendra Firodias LetsUp App to launch Streams that will now allow netizens to access news curated from all over India, under one roof and allow celebrities, influencers experts reach maximum...
Indian edtech startups received a total investment of USD 2.22 billion in 2020 as compared to USD 553 million in 2019, reflecting the confidence of investors in the segment that has seen a huge surge amid the pandemic, a report by IVCA-PGA ...
British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state...
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and another domestic firm have submitted offers to operate the countrys ageing main airport after the government turned down another joint ventures 109 billion pesos 2.27 billion proposal. Modernising...