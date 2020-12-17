Kuwait signs deal with Greece's DESFA for liquefied gas import terminal - report

Kuwait signs deal with Greece's DESFA for liquefied gas import terminal - reportReuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:43 IST
Kuwait has signed a six-year, $106 million contract with Greek gas grid operator DESFA for the group to operate a liquefied natural gas import terminal in the Gulf emirate, the state-run news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.
The LNG terminal, in the al-Zour area, will go into operation next year, the agency said, citing an official from state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company, which signed the deal.
