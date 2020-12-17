Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Cooperative society chairman held by ACB in Rs 10 cr scam

Following a detailed probe, Vaghela was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the scam, it said in a release.In November 2019, the ACB had registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against one S D Patel, the then Assistant Director of Gauseva Boards Animal Husbandry unit, for clearing payments worth Rs 10.15 crore, it added.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:45 IST
Guj: Cooperative society chairman held by ACB in Rs 10 cr scam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the chairman of a cooperative society in Kheda district of the state in connection with an alleged Rs 10 crore scam, the anti-graft agency said. A senior official of the Gujarat Gauseva and Gauchar Vikas Board and others were allegedly involved in the scam, it said.

The ACB said that of the Rs 10 crore, which was illegally paid to several entities by a senior official of the board last year, funds worth Rs 1.01 crore were siphoned off by one Narendra Vaghela, chairman of Ashapura Majoor Kamdar Sahkari Mandli Ltd, a Kheda district-based cooperative society. Following a detailed probe, Vaghela was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the scam, it said in a release.

In November 2019, the ACB had registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against one S D Patel, the then Assistant Director of Gauseva Board's Animal Husbandry unit, for clearing payments worth Rs 10.15 crore, it added. The board runs various schemes for improving pasture land (gauchar) and for updating infrastructure of gaushalas (cattle sheds). Village panchayats and gaushala owners are required to apply to the board to get the funds for such works.

The ACB said that without getting any approval from the chairman or any other senior officials of the board or the government, Patel, who is currently under suspension, cleared 125 such applications and released funds worth Rs 10.15 crore. During the probe, the ACB found the role of Vaghela, whose cooperative society also received Rs 1.01 crore funds with the help of Patel, it said.

Vaghela had shown his cooperative society as a contractor entity and claimed that it had completed gauchar improvement work in 10 villages of Kheda district. He sought financial assistance of Rs 1.01 crore from the board under its scheme. Although the cheques issued by the board were deposited into the bank accounts of the respective village panchayats, the then talathis and sarpanchs of those villages illegally transferred that money into the bank account of Vaghela in connivance with him, the release said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inter-ministerial panel on capital goods holds first meeting

The inter-ministerial committee for strengthening Indias capital goods sector constituted by the government last month held its first meeting on Wednesday, a top official said on Thursday. Heavy Industries Secretary Arun Goel, who heads the...

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App Launches Streams With Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Narendra Firodias LetsUp App to launch Streams that will now allow netizens to access news curated from all over India, under one roof and allow celebrities, influencers experts reach maximum...

Edtech startups attracted over USD 2.22bn funding in 2020: Report

Indian edtech startups received a total investment of USD 2.22 billion in 2020 as compared to USD 553 million in 2019, reflecting the confidence of investors in the segment that has seen a huge surge amid the pandemic, a report by IVCA-PGA ...

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020