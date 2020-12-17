Left Menu
KZN MEC Khoza hands over food vouchers to Ixopo residents

The department hosted the Khumbulekhaya Outreach Programme on Wednesday, where Khoza handed over food vouchers to the tune of R1 350 each to people from 14 Wards of the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality.

Christmas has come early for needy residents in Ixopo, as KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza handed over food vouchers to the community.

The vouchers allow the recipients to purchase full groceries from Boxer Supermarkets across the province.

This as the provincial department has decided to move away from purchasing groceries for the needy, but that instead give the needy vouchers so they could choose which type of goods to buy.

However, Khoza warned that the vouchers are strictly for food and not alcohol.

"We have an arrangement with the supermarket that alcohol purchases will be strictly prohibited."

The MEC also cited that the government has taken the initiative to respond to the needs of the people, and ensure that no person sleeps on an empty stomach.

As the country commemorated National Reconciliation Day, the MEC also visited the Bhede child-headed family members at Fairview informal settlement where she handed out gifts that included grocery vouchers.

She said the living conditions of the Bhede children require more intervention. This as the department has deployed social workers to help the family which includes a disabled child.

"Our team will handle all the children's needs. We will further take their matter to the MEC for Human Settlement to see what best we can do for these children. The house they are living in is also not in a good state.

"We are happy that we touched their hearts and our arrival to their home will heal them. They are not going to feel that they don't have parents. They will have a normal Christmas like everyone else," Khoza said.

Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality Mayor, Elizabeth Ngubo applauded the efforts of the MEC and the social development provincial department.

"We know that some other people were not going to have a good Christmas as a result of COVID-19. We have a lot of people who have no income today. Those who had work lost their livelihoods due to the outbreak of COVID-19," Ngubo said.

Ngubo added that the local government will continue to provide support until the situation improves.

Tackling GBV this Christmas

Meanwhile, Khoza wished the people of KwaZulu-Natal a joyous festive season and a safe Christmas free from incidents of gender-based violence (GBV).

"We want all of you to be champions of change as we fight the scourge of GBV across our province. Let us ensure that we spread love and fight against GBV in our respective areas. We must also protect ourselves from COVID-19 by adhering to all regulations set by health fundis and our government," Khoza said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

