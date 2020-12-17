Left Menu
Development News Edition

There has to be a shift in attitude of govts towards farmers: VP

Therefore, the need of the hour is to make farming climate-resilient, profitable and productive, while ensuring food and nutritional security to millions of people, the Vice President asserted.While all the other sectors contracted during the COVID- 19 pandemic period, agriculture industry alone performed well and provided vital support to the economy, he pointed out.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:12 IST
There has to be a shift in attitude of govts towards farmers: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advocated a shift in the attitude of governments, Legislatures and Parliament towards the farmers, who are not only working for themselves, but also for the country. In his address at the 41st convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here, Naidu said, ''we need to understand that farmers and agriculture are facing the vagaries of monsoon and we must all extend support.'' There has to be a shift in the attitude of the government, Parliament, Legislatures, Niti Ayog and Media towards the farmers and everybody should give due attention to their problems, he said.

Noting that agriculture has always been an integral part of not only our economy but also our culture and civilization, he said with more than 50 percent of our population still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, this sector is the backbone of our rural economy. Therefore, the need of the hour is to make farming climate-resilient, profitable and productive, while ensuring food and nutritional security to millions of people, the Vice President asserted.

While all the other sectors contracted during the COVID- 19 pandemic period, agriculture industry alone performed well and provided vital support to the economy, he pointed out. In fact, there was no impact of COVID-19 on the area covered under kharif crops.

The timely prepositioning of inputs by the government like seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, machinery and credit has made it possible for larger coverage during the lockdown conditions, he said. Food grain production is pegged at a record 144.52 million tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif season as against 143.38 million tonnes during 2019-20, notwithstanding COVID-19 crisis, Naidu said and saluted the farmers for displaying indomitable spirit and dedication even during the most difficult times.

He expressed concern over water tables going down and irrigation sources getting increasingly polluted, posing a major challenge for increasing agricultural production, especially in a water-scarce state like Tamil Nadu. Naidu called for breeding efforts to develop drought- tolerant genotypes and water saving technologies.

''It is pertinent to appreciate Tamil Nadu for bagging the Best State Award for Water Management for the year 2019 from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which I presented on November 11. The performance of Tamil Nadu in Agriculture and allied activities over the years has been exemplary not only in terms of production but also in terms of adoption of new high yielding varieties and technologies resulting in highest productivity,'' he said.

The direct impact of climate change over the next few decades will be on agriculture and food systems. The situation calls for development of climate resilient crops, varieties which can withstand abroad-spectrum of stresses such as drought, flood, submergence, heat, cold, salinity, insect-pests and diseases.

To augment the farmers' income, the VP said we must strive to improve productivity, efficiently use resources, increase cropping intensity and diversify to high value crops. Every effort must be made to ensure that the farmers receive remunerative prices through better storage and processing and efficient market mechanisms for farm inputs, financing, and sale of output.

Also, it is our sacred duty to protect the environment and pass on a safer and greener planet to future generations, Naidu added..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

620 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 84,689 on Thursday with 620 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus while nine more infected patients died in the state, according to a state health department bulletinDehradun district reported...

Praj, ICT join hands for developing innovative solutions for process industry

Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries Prajon Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology ICT to jointly promote higher education and research in the areas of process development and de...

Govt willing to sit with farmers to sort out issues: Puri

The government is willing to sit with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws and sort out the issues, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been pr...

Germany takes in sick kids, others from Greek migrant camps

A plane carrying 88 asylum-seekers, including 19 sick children, arrived in Germany on Thursday as part of the countrys pledge to take in migrants from camps in Greece, the Interior Ministry said. The charter flight was the last as part of f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020