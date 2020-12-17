Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL board approves buying out Oman Oil's stake in Bina refinery

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL on Thursday said its board has approved buying out Oman Oil Companys stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh on mutually agreeable terms. The BPCL board at its meeting on Thursday also approved merging Bharat Gas Resources Ltd BGRL with itself, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:42 IST
BPCL board approves buying out Oman Oil's stake in Bina refinery
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday said its board has approved buying out Oman Oil Company's stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh on mutually agreeable terms. The BPCL board at its meeting on Thursday also approved merging Bharat Gas Resources Ltd (BGRL) with itself, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. BPCL holds 63.68 per cent stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh. The board ''accorded its approval for acquisition of 88.86 crore (39.62 per cent) of equity shares in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd from OQ S.A.O.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company) subject to finalisation of definitive agreement between parties,'' it said. The board also approved a proposal to approach the Madhya Pradesh government for acquiring 2.69 crore warrants held by it in BORL. BPCL said BORL was incorporated in February 1994. Besides, the meeting approved ''merger of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCL) with BPCL,'' the filing said. BPCL incorporated BGRL for handling the natural gas business in June 2018. It won licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households and industries in 13 Geographical Areas under round 9 and round 10 of City Gas Distribution (CGD). BGRL is also planning to put up an LNG import terminal along the east coast of India. Oman Oil had recently expressed interest to divest its stake in BORL. BORL became a subsidiary of BPCL in March this year when it converted warrants into shares, taking the state-owned refiner's stake in the erstwhile equal joint venture to 63.38 per cent. In addition to the equity investment in BORL, BPCL had subscribed to zero per cent compulsorily convertible debentures of Rs 1,000 crore and share warrants of Rs 1,585.68 crore, which on conversion would turn BORL into a subsidiary of BPCL.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea challenging trial court summons

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta challenging trial court order issuing summons against them in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Just...

Bangladesh happy with outcome of talks between Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi: FM Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said that Dhaka was happy with the outcome of the talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying all issues of concern were raised during th...

India, Indonesia navies undertake 35th coordinated patrol

The 35th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol IND-INDO CORPAT between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy began on Thursday and will continue till December 18. According to an official statement, Indian Naval Ship INS Kulish, a...

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020