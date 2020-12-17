Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Woman labourer killed in tiger attack in Tadoba reserve

Following the incident, the forest department has decided to deploy a security guard during work at the fireline to avoid such incidents, Ramgaonkar said in the statement.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:15 IST
Maha: Woman labourer killed in tiger attack in Tadoba reserve

A 30-year-old woman labourer working in the core zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was killed by a tiger on Thursday, an official said. The deceased was identified as Vidya Waghade, a resident of Bamangaon village in Chimur tehsil, Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of TATR, said in a statement.

Waghade was cleaning the fireline at compartment no-71 under Kolara forest range of TATR on Thursday along with other workers, when a tiger pounced on her and killed her on the spot, he said. Others informed the forest department about it, following which her body was sent for autopsy, Ramgaonkar said.

An initial compenstation was given to the family members of the deceased, the official said. Following the incident, the forest department has decided to deploy a security guard during work at the fireline to avoid such incidents, Ramgaonkar said in the statement.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male friends in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the ...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall.The ...

Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

Ankara, Dec 17...

Arunachal districts asked to monitor preparedness for COVID vaccination

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to oversee availability of cold chain storages in their districts to store COVID-19 vaccines. During a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020